Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. After rumors surfaced on social media platforms over traffic officials charging more than the actual challan amount, the Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a notification on Wednesday laying down the challan amounts for various traffic offenses.

2. Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to serve notices to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as Telangana Congress leader Anjan Kumar Yadav made startling revelations before ED in the 'National Herald' case.

3. "The BJP's time has come to an end and they have been caught red-handed in the poaching of MLAs. Bandi Sanjay is shedding tears for B L Santosh. Being in RSS doesn't mean he will not commit mistakes," said Vivekanand.

4. The event was conducted to engage the college youth of the State to address ground-level social issues through human-centric designs and entrepreneurial mindset development 11,823 college students were trained on 'Design Thinking' for six months of which 10 teams were selected to showcase their idea

5. THE brochure of the Hyderabad Institute of Excellence Scholarship Eligibility Test (HIESET-2023) was launched on Wednesday by A K Khan, Advisor, Telangana Minority Welfare.









