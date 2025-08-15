Top cop holds multi-agency meet for smooth Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand held an inter-departmental coordination meeting on August 14 at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Ganesh Navratri celebrations.

CV Anand urged ‘mandapam’ managers to strictly adhere to court orders on idol immersion and provide police with details about their idols for better security and CCTV surveillance. He stressed the importance of having service-minded volunteers at mandapams to manage crowds and traffic. He also requested cooperation from the Ganesh Utsava Samiti on the use of DJ systems, citing health concerns for the elderly and children.

Representatives from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti and the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Utsav Samiti raised several issues, appealing for pothole repairs, uninterrupted street lighting, and adequate drinking water for devotees. They also requested that vehicles be made available for transporting idols and that tree branches obstructing procession routes be removed.

Responding to these concerns, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan assured that baby ponds and cranes would be set up for immersion.

He said that 160 special action teams have been formed to resolve all pending issues, and facilities such as ambulances, fire brigades, mobile toilets, and extra power transformers will be arranged. Metro Rail officials confirmed that additional trips would run until midnight.

Hyderabad Collector Harichandana said medical teams would be deployed at all mandapams.Joint CP Traffic Joel Davis stated that staff and officers would be deployed day and night to ensure traffic is not disrupted. TGICCC Director V B Kamalasan Reddy said CCTV cameras from all three commissionerates are connected for continuous surveillance.Given that Vinayaka Chavithi and Milad un Nabi festivals coincide this year, CV Anand called for everyone’s cooperation to ensure the festivities conclude without incident. He reiterated that Hyderabad City Police are making tight security arrangements for the festival.