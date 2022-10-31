TPCC exposes Rajagopal's 'Operation Boggu' quid pro quo deal with BJP

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud on Sunday exposed with proof Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's contract with BJP-led Union government before the media to the public. The Congress leader with proof exposed that Rajagopal Reddy's wife Lakshmi and son Sankeertha Reddy's shareholding company has been awarded huge contracts by the BJP government at the Centre.

They exposed BJP's quid-pro quo deal with Sushi Infra company linked to Rajagopal Reddy and stated that the BJP government auctioned the Chandragupt (located in Jharkhand) coal mines to Sushi infra. A final agreement was reached in 2022 and that's when Rajagopal Reddy resigned from Congress and joined BJP for his own benefits.

The Telangana Congress leaders alleged this from the day one, but now they have come out with evidence proving the deal between Rajagopal Reddy and BJP. Congress leaders Madhu Yashki Goud, Ponnam Prabhakar and others addressed the media regarding the same.