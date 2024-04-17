Traces of black magic found near KCR’s house spark panic

Hyderabad: Traces of black magic or occult practices were found near the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Nandinagar area in Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

The information of traces of black magic like lemons, voodoo doll, vermillion and turmeric traces, red cloth and other material created panic among the people in the locality. The locals expect that some black magic rituals were performed overnight in the locality.

Some of the locals said that some youth who create reels for social media may have done this. This is an open ground where generally no one visits. As the news spread, police personnel reached Nandinagar and sealed off the area. The Clues team reached the spot and took photographs of the scene. The police are investigating the source of the material.