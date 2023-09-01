Live
Just In
Traffic advisory issued ahead of CM KCR’s visit to HICC
The concluding assembly of the Independent Indian Diamond Festival will be held on Thursday at HICC
Hyderabad: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the concluding assembly of the Independent Indian Diamond Festival will be held on Thursday at HICC. CM KCR, ministers and officials will participate in this programme. The city police said that there will be traffic restrictions in the vicinity of HICC on this occasion.
It has been revealed that traffic restrictions will be in force in the surrounding areas from 7 am to 6 pm. It is said there is a possibility of traffic jam in those areas as VVIPs are coming.
Traffic restrictions have been imposed from JNTU to Cyber Towers, from Miyapur to Kottaguda, from Kavuri Hills to Cyber Towers, from Narayanamma College to Gachibowli. He said that heavy vehicles are not allowed on this route.
According to the need, the vehicles will be stopped and diverted. Police advised motorists to keep in mind the restrictions and travel on alternate routes.