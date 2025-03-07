Traffic restrictions at Shapurnagar for 60 days

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of laying/replacement of damaged existing PSC pipeline of 1,200 mm dia inline and out coated MS pipeline fabricated with 12 mm thick MS plate from Sri Sai weigh Bridge to Ranga Bhujanga theatre, Shapurnagar under Jeedimetla traffic limits. Traffic police requested all commuters to follow the traffic diversion points for a period of 60 days from Thursday.

To facilitate free flow of traffic, certain measures to regulate traffic at various places/junctions/roads need to be taken. According to police, Subash Nagar towards Bahadurpally – Gandimaisamma, the traffic coming from Subash Nagar towards Bahadurpally – Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Sai Kanta Junction – take right – Jeedimetla Industrial area – JETL Kaman – Main road – Suraram – Bahadurpally – Gandimaisamma round the clock.

The Traffic coming from Gandimaisamma towards Subash Nagar will be diverted at JETL Kaman – Take right – Industrial area – Sai Kanta – Subash Nagar round the clock.

The motorists coming from Subash Nagar towards Balanagar will be diverted at Sai Kanta junction – Take left – take right – Sai Darshini Hotel – take left – Chinthal – IDPL – Balanagar round the clock. The traffic coming from Balanagar towards Subash Nagar will take a U turn at Sana Bawarchi Hotel – take left – Adarsh Bank lane – Sai Kanta – Subash Nagar.

Police requested the general public to plan their travel accordingly and co-operate with Traffic Police in ensuring free flow of traffic.