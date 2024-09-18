Traffic restrictions in view of Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in Old city in view of the Milad-un-Nabi Peace Procession on Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm.

According to police, in order to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic the traffic arrangements will be made. The main processions which will be taken out from Falaknuma to Volta Hotel, from Yahiya Pasha Dargah to Volta Hotel, from Mecca Masjid to Haj House, Nampally, from Mecca Masjid to Volta Hotel, and from Pattarghatti to Alijah Kotla. There will be several other small local processions and from other Commissionerate which will be joining the main procession.

The main procession will start from Syed Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza colony, Falaknuma and proceed through Falaknuma X Roads, Aliabad X Roads, Lal Darwaza X Roads, Charminar, Gulzar House, Madina, Nayapul Bridge, Salarjung Museum, Salajung Rotary, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk and ends at Volta Hotel Bibi Bazar.

Accordingly, the traffic will be diverted during the procession at MBNR X Road towards Kandikalgate, Phisalbanda and Old Kurnool Road. Engine Bowli towards Goshala as well as Syed Quadri Chaman road, Shamsheergunj towards Kalapather ‘Y’ Junction towards Ali Nagar Jahanuma, Nagulchintha towards Lal Darwaza Temple Chatrinaka and Sudha Talkies, Deccan Hotel, Rajesh Medical Hall towards Khilwat and Akkanna Madanna Temple, Moghalpura, Hari Bowli towards Ashoka Pillar, Mohammed Shukur Mosque via Sudha Library, Volga Hotel towards Fathedarwaza and Khilwat, Armaan Hotel towards Etebar Chowk, Sheer Bhatil Kaman toward Mitti ka Sher and Ghansi Mandi, Madina towards City College, Afzalgunj Bridge, Shivaji Bridge, SBH lane towards HUDA office, Etebar Chowk towards Yakuthpura and KaliKaman, Hafeez Danka Mosque, Bhavani Nagar and Talabkatta areas.

Police requested the Citizens to take alternative routes to reach their destinations and avoid the routes during the above specified timings and co-operate with the Traffic Police.

In case of any inconvenience in commuting, please contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626.