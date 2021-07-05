Trimulgherry to RK Puram stretch: Potholed roads leave commuters a harried lot

Secunderabad : Motorists and pedestrians plying from Trimulgherry to RK Puram stretch are facing nightmarish experience for the past several years.

The complete road has several potholes and the entire stretch improperly emulated. Vexed with the poor condition of roads, netizens of north-eastern colonies of Secunderabad took up the issue on Twitter and requested Ajith Reddy, CEO, SCB to resolve the long-pending issue.

Fuel to the fire to this situation is the plentiful rain that has once again exposed the failure of Secunderabad Cantonment Board which is menacingly confronting the hapless citizens every day.

"Lakh of commuters are eagerly looking towards action by concerned officials to resolve pending civic issues toward the stretch, as the entire stretch needs development.

The lanes are always waterlogged and the commuters traveling from it are facing hardship, "said Sekhar Reddy, resident of Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad.

"These lanes are testing our driving skills, any wrong move may be fatal. For the past several years we are suffering, I donot understand why this part of the city is always neglected? Our pleas to improve the condition of roads by laying new ones remain unanswered," said M Rohan , another resident of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad.

"SCB and GHMC officials are least bothered to the struggle citizens are facing, they remain blind to the need for road widening. Moreover, some roads are illegally encroached and they have no proper street lights.

Also the lanes near Trimulgherry are always waterlogged," pointed out CS Chandra Shekar, Secretary, Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad.