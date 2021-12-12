TRS, Congress will join hands: BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said that there was a possibility that the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress party would join hands before the next Assembly elections. He claimed that an agreement had already been struck between the two political Parties.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at a joining programme. The ruling TRS and Congress party leaders from Kalwakurthy assembly constituency joined the BJP in the presence of Bandi Sanjay.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the CM and alleged KCR had planned to earn Rs 50,000 crore from the sale of liquor in the State. He mocked that the motto of the CM was to encourage liquor consumption among the people of the State. On the language used by the CM and ministers, he said that it was causing revulsion to the people.

On the procurement of paddy, he made it clear that Union Food Processing Minister Piyush Goel had never said that they would not buy the paddy of the Kharif season. Claiming that KCR was angry with his party Rajya Sabha MPs, he said that the CM was planning to remove Rajya Sabha MPs from their posts.