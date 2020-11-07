TRS corporator quits, to switch over to BJP

Rajendranagar: In a development largely perceived as a setback to the TRS government just ahead of the GHMC elections, the party corporator from Mailardevpally division Tokala Srinivas Reddy on Friday resigned and announced decision to join the BJP triggering a fresh political debate in the pink camp in City. The ever-growing rivalry between him and Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud is said to be the reason.

Reddy won the GHMC election for the first time in 2016 amid much furore over his family rivalry with the legislator. He defeated Premdas Goud, the younger brother of MLA, contesting on a Telugu Desam ticket.

Later, sensing trouble, Prakash Goud, who was elected on TD ticket, too joined the pink party. This led to increased rivalry between the two groups in Rajendranagar. Following the rivalry and failing to get a proper response from the party high command, enraged Reddy raised a banner of revolt and jumped into the battle last year's general elections as an independent from Rajendranagar against Prakash Goud.

He not only received a numbing loss, but was said to have been suspended by the TRS for indulging in anti-party activities.