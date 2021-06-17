TRS men raise a stink on Eatala to cosy up to KCR

Hyderabad : Thanks to Eatala's episode, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders these days are competing with each other to hog limelight and to get into the good books of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The leaders who seldom spoke on the issues were now raising their voices against the Former Minister.

There is a talk in the party circles that the leaders are not allowed to talk on issues, and, if needed, they would be given a note and the leaders should stick to that note. The leaders of the opposition parties often allege that the TRS leaders talk as per the script given by Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister's Office. Even Eatala, after coming out of the party, accused the leaders of reading out script handed over by Pragathi Bhavan.

However, in the recent times, the leaders have been competing with one another to talk about Eatala severing ties with the TRS and switching loyalties to the Bharatiya Janata Party. During the entire episode, several party leaders, including Ministers, MLAs and other leaders have talked openly at several press conferences and meetings.

Meanwhile, a TRS leader, on the condition of anonymity, said that several leaders were talking about Eatala just to please KCR and gain a seat in the Council. As many as seven Council seats, which are under MLA quota and Governor's quota, are going to get vacant soon and these leaders were eyeing those posts.

Several leaders, including Ministers, former ministers, former MLAs, MLCs have expressed their views in open against Eatala in the last fortnight.

Among the leaders who spoke include Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, V Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eshwar, Satyavathi Rathod, MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, former minister Kadiyam Srihari, Gutha Sukender Reddy and former speaker of Telangana Assembly S Madhusudhana Chary. Party leaders who were associated with Eatala during the Telangana agitation have also not spared.

Party leaders said that since there was a talk of reshuffle, some of the leaders want to hog the limelight so that they can get rewarded with better posts.