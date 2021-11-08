TRS not to spare BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has decided to take on BJP both in the State and at the Centre head-on. The party and the government will henceforth launch a fight against the Centre inside and outside Parliament. It has been patient all these years because it wanted the new State to get stabilised.

Now that the development of the State and its economy is on a fast-track, we have decided to take on the "incompetent and inefficient central government." It has cheated people of the country and was suppressing farmers as well. This KCR will never tolerate.

Categorically stating that he will not reduce even a single rupee on petrol or diesel since the Telangana State has not increased VAT, KCR said TRS and the State Government has initiated the fight and will continue till the Centre restores the previous rate of Rs 79 per litre, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday for the first time after losing Huzurabad by-elections, KCR came down heavily on the Centre and the state BJP. It was the BJP government led by Modi which had made a false claim that the crude oil prices had gone up, he said.

It had levied cess on petrol and diesel in order to avoid paying a share in the tax to the States. Once the prices had touched a new high of over Rs 110, now they have reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively on petrol and diesel. This was because of the drubbing they received in the bypolls in various parts of the country. It also has to face polls in another four States now. All this is drama, he said.

The state BJP and its president without trying to know the facts were spreading falsehood. So far, the government had tolerated but now it has run out of its patience and would give befitting reply and will initiate necessary action both legally and politically, he thundered.

Reeling out details why the State Government had asked farmers not to go in for paddy during rabi season, He said the Centre has made it clear that they will not buy paddy. KCR said if the state BJP gets an order from the Centre that it would procure 100% paddy produced during rabi, the State Government will provide all inputs from seeds to money and ensure that there was good yield. If it fails to buy, he along with his cabinet, public representatives from village to Parliament level would go to Delhi and protest. The fight has just begun, you will see what KCR is, he added.