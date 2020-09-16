TRS party readying to pitch its flag in Delhi

Hyderabad: Is the TRS making silent moves towards entering national politics? Though the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that there was no such proposal for the present, political circles feel that the pink party was slowly moving in that direction.



One of the reasons for such speculations is the decision of the TRS to open a party office in Delhi. It could even the head office of the TRS once it takes the form of a national party. Sources said that they had zeroed in on a suitable piece of land near Vasant Vihar in South Delhi for the party office. KCR is said to be in the process of finalising the design of the new building. This may resemble the design of Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. KCR, according to sources, has asked his party MPs to get necessary clearances and permissions for the construction of the new building including permission from the Lok Sabha secretariat before the present session adjourns sine die.

This becomes necessary since the Union government allots land for party offices based on the party strength. As per the rules, any party which has a strength of 10 to 15 MPs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha put together, would be allotted land measuring 500 square yards. The TRS has 15 MPs (9 Lok Sabha and 6 Rajya Sabha). Based on this, the TRS has been allotted 500 square yards. The party has sent a request to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) , the official agency, to look after the allotment of land, to give additional land so that the party can build a palatial party office. The party was also ready to pay the cost of additional land.

It is learnt that the party wants to construct party office along with big dormitories to provide accommodation to thoe party workers and leaders who would go to Delhi for various reasons. A big media conference room with modern equipment to meet the requirements of the national media and a special suite to meet the accommodation requirements of the party president is also proposed to be provided.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister has of late sharpened his criticism against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also said that he would join hands with the like-minded parties in fighting for GST dues. All this points towards his decision to foray into national politics, sources add.