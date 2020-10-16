TS govt. extends the last date for LRS applications till Oct 31

Hyderabad: State government on Thursday extended the last date for applying for the LRS till October 31.

The last date for filing applications was October 15, which ended on Thursday. There has been a tremendous response to the scheme and so far more than 19.33 lakh applications have been received including over 2.58 lakh applications which were received by 9.00 PM on Thursday.

However, representations have been received by the government that due to recent heavy rains, there have disruptions in internet services and power supply at several locations due to which many people have not been able to file their applications. Consequently, there are requests to extend the last date for filing applications.

The matter was reviewed by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao with Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for MA&UD KT Rama Rao and Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar.

It was decided to the extent the last date for filing applications under LRS to October 31.