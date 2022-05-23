TSBIE secretary inspects Inter Valuation Camps
Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary, TSBIE along with other senior officers inspected various Intermediate Valuation Camps in Hyderabad and Rangareddy district on Sunday.
Syed Omer visited the valuation camps and inspected the arrangements and the manner in which the valuation are being taken place. Appropriate instructions were given to the examiners for effective flawless valuation.
