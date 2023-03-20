TSPSC clears air, says no change in syllabus of Group I Prelims

Clearing confusion prevailing over the change of syllabus for the Group-1 Prelims examination, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy on Sunday said there would be no change of syllabus for the re-exam which will be conducted in June.





Speaking to The Hans India, Reddy said whatever syllabus was notified would remain. All candidates who had registered can attend the exam once again. Around 3.85 lakh candidates had registered for the Group -1 exam. Of them only 2.85 lakh had appeared for the Prelims exam in October last year. The candidates who could not write the exam due to various reasons can write now, he said.





However, Reddy clarified that no new candidate can apply; there was no need to pay the exam fee. The exam centres and hall-tickets will be randomised a week before the exam.The same centre will not be allotted. Before a week of the exam candidate can download the admit card, he added.





Earlier on Saturday, IT minister KT Rama Rao informed that all coaching material would be uploaded to official website free. Regarding uploading of the study material, a few aspirants pointed out that the government had just made an announcement on re-conducting the exam without giving proper information about the study material. Some aspirants said the study material uploaded was not in detail, but a synopsis of the syllabus.