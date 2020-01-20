Tweetathon conducted for women commission head

Hyderabad: A group of women and men under the banner 'Women Commission Matters' initiated a 'Tweetathon,' demanding that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appoint chairperson for the commission which has been headless for more than a year now. The 120-member group and supporters tweeted continuously from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday.

To participate in the 'Tweetathon,' one had to follow the twitter handle @WomComMatters and retweet their tweets. As many as 50 volunteers participated in the Tweetathon and got more than 25,000 impressions. Spruthi Kolipaka, who initiated the campaign, said, "We want the Chief Minister to understand the crux of the issue and appoint a leader to the cause of women. TSWC is the need of the hour as it can sensitize police and other departments to work in a pro-women manner."

Spruthi also filed an RTI last year seeking information regarding the functioning of of TSWC. According to the RTI report, there are more than 150 cases pending with the TSWC and no annual report has been available for the last six years. Prashanti Annamraju, a member of Women Commission Matters, observed, "All our attempts to intimate the authorities and ministers did not prove successful. Hence, the group decided to come up with this Tweetathon idea. By learning about Womens Commission and raising my voice to spread awareness and ask the government, I feel very empowered and I see light at the end of the tunnel."

"I always wanted a good healthcare in my country. Health includes home and home includes women. I found out that the only governing body for women (Telangana Women's Commission) is not functional. As a responsible human, I am doing my part," shared Aasrith Varma, another member of Women Commission Matters.