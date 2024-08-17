Two burglars held, items worth Rs 25 lakh recovered

Hyderabad: The crime team of Chandanagar police apprehended three burglars and recovered 25 tolas of gold ornaments, 400 gms silver, two bikes, and Rs 29,750, a total worth Rs 25 lakh, from their possession.

The arrested persons were: Darla Nehe Miya, alias Nehemaiah Bruce Lee (27) of Hubli (Karnataka); and Kurva Nagesh (25) of Medchal. They were involved in 11 house breaks. Two property receivers, Gimkalolu Souramma and MG Suresh, were also arrested.

According to the police, following the complaint received on August 11 from Naidu Venkateshwara Rao of Chandanagar, stating that on August 10, he along with his wife and son left to drop his daughter at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by locking the house, In the early hours of August 11, they returned and noticed scooty was stolen and the house was broken open. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

They collected CCTV footage near the crime scene and other evidence, identified the accused as Darla. The police said a special crime team was immediately pressed into action. They apprehended Darla and Nagesh while they were proceeding with the stolen vehicle at Suraram. The interrogation revealed that Darla was involved in 53 cases, including 17 in Cyberabad, 12 in Hyderabad, six in Rachakonda, seven in Karnataka, nine in AP, and two in GRP Secunderabad, apart from 11 cases now confessed. The accused was arrested 10 times and released from jail on May 2. Since then, he has committed 11 offences, and in 13 cases, he has been convicted.

The police requested people not to keep valuables—such as gold and cash—at home while they are planning to travel outside or within the city; keep them in safe lockers; and keep one person at home in emergencies to prevent house breaks. They also requested to inform local police in cases of emergencies.