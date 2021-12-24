Two flyovers to be inaugurated soon

Hyderabad: To ease traffic, two more flyovers are set to inaugurated soon whose works were taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRPD) project.

The works of Shaikpet flyover and the Owaisi junction flyover are at final stage and ready for inauguration, said the GHMC officials who inspected the works on Thursday. The Shaikpet flyover is one of the longest flyover built under the SRDP.

It starts at Tolichowki and ends at Malkam Cheruvu with a length of 2.8 km and 24mm width.

The government has spent Rs 333.55 crore on this six-lane flyover. Similarly, the Owaisi junction flyover was taken up at a cost of Rs 63 crore and the works have reached the final stage.

