Two held for organising mujra party in Hyd

Hyderabad: The police officials on Wednesday arrested two people for allegedly organising a 'mujra party' in a birthday function on Tuesday night.

A video where some women dancing along with men while youngsters are seen watching them dance has gone viral on social media platforms on Wednesday. Initially, the police denied of any such incident but after the video went viral they took two people into custody and are interrogating them.

It is believed that a local leader had organised mujra party during the birthday party of his son.