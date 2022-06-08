  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Two held for organising mujra party in Hyd

For representational purpose only
x

For representational purpose only

Highlights

The police officials on Wednesday arrested two people for allegedly organising a ‘mujra party’ in a birthday function on Tuesday night.

Hyderabad: The police officials on Wednesday arrested two people for allegedly organising a 'mujra party' in a birthday function on Tuesday night.

A video where some women dancing along with men while youngsters are seen watching them dance has gone viral on social media platforms on Wednesday. Initially, the police denied of any such incident but after the video went viral they took two people into custody and are interrogating them.

It is believed that a local leader had organised mujra party during the birthday party of his son.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X