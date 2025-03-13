Two women journos held for ‘defaming’ CM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested two women journalists involved in spreading defamatory content and conspiracy against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The arrested persons were identified as Pogadadanda Revathi (44), Managing Director of Purple Crow Media Inc and Bandi Sandhya alias Thanvi Yadav (25), reporter. Revathi was previously involved in two cases reported in Banjara Hills and LB Nagar police stations. The police seized laptops, CPUs, hard disks, mike logos and other materials.

According to the police, they received a complaint from the State Secretary of the Congress Social Media Cell in Hyderabad, and came across an abusive video on. The video, circulated on the X profile @NippuKodi, features a representative from the Pulse TV channel interviewing an unidentified individual in a provocative manner. During the interview, the individual makes derogatory and abusive remarks against the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, clearly indicating a deliberate attempt by the Pulse TV channel to defame and spread false propaganda.

Furthermore, the said X profile, @NippuKodi is actively circulating and amplifying the video, making it go viral. Such posts are highly provocative, and their content has the potential to incite divisions within society, which are likely to lead to disturbances in law and order in both Hyderabad city and the state.

In the light of these concerns, the victim has lodged a complaint seeking legal action against the offenders.

Hyderabad cyber crime police urges the citizens to exercise caution while posting and dealing with content on the social media platforms. The circulation of defamatory, abusive, or provocative material against individuals particularly targeting public figures and government officials is a punishable offence under the Indian law.

Uploading and disseminating offensive, abusive, or false information through electronic media is punishable under the Information Technology (IT) Act. Victims of social media trolling can get immediate help by approaching the local police or cyber cell and by dialing 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in.