UG students of Nizam College meet Navin Mittal

Hyderabad: Undergraduate women students of Nizam College on Thursday met Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education. The meeting was regarding the ongoing protest by UG students seeking accommodation in the new girl's hostel building. Meanwhile, as per students, Navin Mittal has warned of stern action if the students do not stop their protest.

Around 500 UG students have started a silent protest on November 8 from 10 am to 5 pm in the Nizam College near the Physics block. The UG students are seeking accommodation in the new girls' hostel building that was constructed for UG.

Women students pointed out that decision made by the commissioner is not in favor and also alleged that he (Navin Mittal) has warned stop the protest. While we were protesting in the college, we were informed by our Vice-principal madam that officials of the education department wanted to meet us and later around 10 girls visited the Inter board officer and their girls were informed that 50 per cent hostel will accommodate to UG students and 50 per cent will be allotted to PG students.

Navya second-year degree student of Nizam College said, during the meeting with Navin Mittal, we were informed that 50 per cent hostel will accommodate to UG students and 50 per cent will be allotted PG students but we did not agree, as this hostel was constructed for UG student. To our surprise, Commissioner replied that he will give orders to the police officers to take action on us and file criminal cases."

Priya, a second-year degree student of Nizam College, said "It is very disappointing that an IAS officer has made a such threatening statement against us. We thought that we would get justice but all fell on deaf ears. We will be continuing our protest, as we believe that we are not doing mistake, as we fighting for our right, as this hostel belong UG student only."