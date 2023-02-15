UGC to launch UTSAH portal very soon

Hyderabad: Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), on Tuesday, during a virtual review meeting on NEP-2020 implementation in the Central universities, announced that it will very soon be launching the UTSAH- Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education Portal. Around 45 vice-chancellors of 45 Central universities attended the meeting.

A release said the portal will be introduced for gathering information regarding the qualitative reforms made by higher educational institutions. During the meeting, the V-Cs presented their experiences and achievements in the process of implementing various mandates of NEP-2020.

All the universities have registered their institutions on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) portal and are also on boarding their students on the portal so that their credentials can be uploaded in a smooth manner.

The student registration drive for ABC is ongoing on in many universities. Apart from this many varsities have adopted the guidelines of multiple entry and exit at UG/PG level and are creating provisions for implementing them. The CUs have implemented the necessary changes in their ordinances to PG, UG, and UG-PG integrated programme for multiple entrance-exit, permitting flexible entry and exit points by removing strict limits to facilitate new opportunities for lifetime learning enrolled for academic credit bank portals.

Stressing on implementing various mandates on NEP-2020, the V-Cs stated that the Central varsities adopted the guidelines of multiple entry and exit at the UG/PG level and are creating provisions for implementing them. They have implemented the necessary changes in their ordinances to PG, UG, and UG-PG integrated programs for multiple entrance-exit, permitting flexible entry and exit points by removing strict limits to facilitate new opportunities for lifetime learning enrolled for academic credits bank portal.

The curricula of the academic programmes have been revised to incorporate multidisciplinary aspects, skill components, value education and contemporary relevance for the community, society and the nation.