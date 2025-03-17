Unidentified Intruder Breaks into BJP MP DK Aruna's House in Hyderabad

An unidentified person entered the house of BJP MP from Mahabubnagar, DK Aruna, in the early hours of Sunday and spent nearly two hours inside the premises.

However, the MP was not present at the time and was in Mahabubnagar, attending some programs.

Footage from the closed-circuit cameras installed at the house shows the man wearing gloves and a face mask, moving around inside. Laxman, the MP's driver, informed the police that the person entered the house through a window and spent some time in the kitchen.

A complaint was filed at the Jubilee Hills police station, and a case has been registered. A police team visited the house to collect fingerprints, and an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the MP has demanded that the police increase her security cover and take measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.