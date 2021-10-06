Union Minister assurance to KNRUHS students

Hyderabad: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured to look into promotion of the first-year MBBS students of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

Responding to a letter of State BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he assured to look into the request made by parents of the students.

The MP in his letter to the minister on September 9 sought to intervene so that a precious academic year of the students would not be lost.

The parents in their representation said their wards could not focus on study during Covid resulting in failing in certain subjects of the first year. If they are not promoted it would result in them losing an academic year, they said.

The students said they could not focus on subjects taught online and failed to perform in examination as labs were closed during Covid. That apart, pressure made them not to focus on subjects. Citing these reasons for failing, they stated that they would clear the backlogs of the first year during II year. Against this backdrop, Sanjay sought the minister's intervention for the promotion of the failed candidates to II year. In response, Mandaviya assured to considered the parents' representation.