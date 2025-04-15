Universities should promote educational values: TG Advisor K Kesava Rao

Hyderabad: Advisor to the Telangana State Government (Public Administration) and former Rajya Sabha member, Dr K Kesava Rao, recalled that the universal education system and the establishment of the university were initiated during his tenure as a minister, with the primary goal of providing skills to unskilled workers.

He emphasised that higher education should be accessible to all with high standards and promote educational values. He delivered the chief guest address at the concluding ceremony of the “Social Empowerment Week,” organised at Dr BR Ambedkar University on Monday, marking Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Dr K Kesava Rao expressed pride in his involvement in launching universal education 43 years ago and noted the growth of Ambedkar University.

He expressed hopes that the university would continue to expand in the coming years, by introducing more technical education courses. He believes that skill-based programmes will not only offer employment opportunities to students but also empower them to become successful entrepreneurs. During the event, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ghanta Chakrapani shared that various activities were conducted from April 5 to honor Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

He mentioned that, with the support of the State government, plans were in place to enhance the university’s infrastructure for the next thirty years, which the government had approved. He acknowledged the increased responsibility, stating, “We have designed these plans to include skill courses in the future. We will sign memoranda of understanding with renowned industrial institutions to train 10,000 students as skilled professionals, every year.”

The contractual faculty members of Ambedkar Open University raised their concerns with Dr K Kesava Rao, requesting that he speak to the Chief Minister about their desire to be appointed as permanent employees. He responded positively, assuring them he would bring their concerns to the government’s attention. Earlier in the event, two documentaries were screened: “Partners in Progress,” collaboration between Ambedkar University and the Telangana Government, and “Abhyaasa Sutthayam,” highlighting the success stories of university students. Prizes were given to the winners of cultural and sports competitions.