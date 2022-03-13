University of Hyderabad-ASPIRE Foundation Day celebrated

Hyderabad: "The pandemic has created numerous innovations in Science around the Globe", said Dr. Krishna Ella, CMD of Bharat Biotech International Ltd., while delivering the Foundation Day lecture of ASPIRE at the University of Hyderabad on Saturday.

"I have seen many universities and institutions in India and abroad and feel that UoH has the tremendous potential having almost all sciences and engineer in one campus. This is the best combination for success in innovation and research", he added.

Dr Ella further said, "we need to encourage our youngsters to be passionate so that they can come together and succeed in innovation and invention". "The greatness of India is its great potential for the 1.3 billion people. Having started our company in 1997, we have made use of the opportunities available to reach this stage today. Hard work and sincerity are essential for success".

The inaugural address was delivered by Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary-DST, Government of India. He said that all agencies have to work together for greater innovation and discoveries for benefit of society and development of our country. DST has in the last three years has given funds for almost 50 section 8 companies in India. We as researchers should take risks and innovate to be role models for the youngsters. The 55 startups at ASPIRE, UoH should succeed and be brand ambassadors for the facility and pump in resources for newer startups to innovate.

Dr. S. Chandrasekhar earlier inaugurated the new facility of TBI and also visited the startups operating on the campus.

In the opening remarks Prof. B J Rao, vice chancellor, UoH said, "we need to move forward and setup a research park with support from DST on the university campus as it has one of the best ecosystems for it to succeed".

Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog also spoke on the occasion.

A few products developed by the ASPIRE start-ups were also launched on this occasionThe program was attended by several dignitaries from the nearby institutes, CEO's and staff coordinators and staff of the ASPIRE incubation centres, faculty and staff of the university of Hyderabad and nearby scientific organisations.

Association for Scientific Pursuits in Innovative Research Enterprises (ASPIRE) is a section-8, not-for-profit organisation that manages the innovation and entrepreneurial activities at the University of Hyderabad through incubation of startup companies in various disciplines of science and technology.