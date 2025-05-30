Live
- Benchmark indices rebound after 2-day fall
- CM Naidu honours MLA Amilineni
- AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for lung cancer drug
- E-rupee in circulation breaches Rs 1k cr mark in Mar
- LIC secures BSI certification
- Farmers told to embrace innovation, technology in agri
- GCC growth steps in right direction: Sunil Mittal
- AP govt plans to develop 10 large industrial parks
- Terra Motors unveils e-auto KYORO+
- Crisil pegs GDP growth at 6.5 pc
UoH Prof chosen to visit NIMS, Japan under MANA scheme
Hyderabad: Professor GS Vaitheeswaran from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected to visit the National Institute of...
Hyderabad: Professor GS Vaitheeswaran from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected to visit the National Institute of Materials Science (NIMS), Tsukuba, Japan, under the International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (MANA) scheme for 2026. During his five-week visit from January 13, 2026, to February 20, Professor Vaitheeswaran will collaborate with Professor Kazunari Yamaura’s research group on Quantum Solid State Materials.
This collaboration aims to explore the technological applications of these materials and establish a long-term research partnership between the University of Hyderabad and NIMS.Professor Vaitheeswaran is a distinguished researcher with numerous accolades, including the DAE Young Achiever Award, BM Birla Science Prize in Physics, and Fellow Royal Society of Chemistry. He is also listed among the top two per cent scientists globally by the Stanford Survey for 2024 and serves as an Associate Editor of the Bulletin of Materials Science,” said a senior officer, UoH.