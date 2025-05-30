UoH Prof chosen to visit NIMS, Japan under MANA scheme

Hyderabad: Professor GS Vaitheeswaran from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected to visit the National Institute of Materials Science (NIMS), Tsukuba, Japan, under the International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (MANA) scheme for 2026. During his five-week visit from January 13, 2026, to February 20, Professor Vaitheeswaran will collaborate with Professor Kazunari Yamaura’s research group on Quantum Solid State Materials.

This collaboration aims to explore the technological applications of these materials and establish a long-term research partnership between the University of Hyderabad and NIMS.Professor Vaitheeswaran is a distinguished researcher with numerous accolades, including the DAE Young Achiever Award, BM Birla Science Prize in Physics, and Fellow Royal Society of Chemistry. He is also listed among the top two per cent scientists globally by the Stanford Survey for 2024 and serves as an Associate Editor of the Bulletin of Materials Science,” said a senior officer, UoH.