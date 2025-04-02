  • Menu
UoH students go on indefinite strike

They condemn police high-handedness and demand the cops to vacate from the campus

Hyderabad: Students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) declared an indefinite strike and boycotted classes on Tuesday as part of their protest against the state government’s auction of 400 acres of university land. They argue that this land rightfully belongs to the university and that auctioning it would result in significant harm to both the institution and its future.

Additionally, they believe it will negatively impact the environment and local ecology. In their charter of demands, the students requested the immediate removal of all police and construction machinery (JCB) deployed on campus, as well as a written assurance that the land would be formally registered under the university’s control. They also demanded the release of the minutes from the executive committee meeting that discussed this issue, calling for transparency in all land-related documents.

After boycotting classes, the students organised a protest rally on campus, which included a ‘Seva Yatra’ as part of their demonstration activities. They condemned the heavy-handedness of the police, alleging that law enforcement was obstructing the free movement of students due to a strong presence around the campus and the roads leading to the university.

