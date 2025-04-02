Live
- Bhavani Sre reflects on transformative journey with ‘Viduthalai’ as film celebrates two-year anniversary
- Rakul Preet Singh advocates respectful dressing for temple visits
- Summer fashion trends: What’s in store for 2025
- Nara Lokesh to Inaugurate Biogas Plant in Kanigiri, Prakasam District
- Trump will address ‘decades of unfair trade’ with reciprocal tariffs
- Protest at Jantar Mantar today seeking Telangana BC quota Bill implementation
- Worshiping Maa Ambe during Navratri makes all devotees emotional: PM Modi
- Send report immediately on Kancha Gachibowli lands, orders Union Ministry
- Naupada-Paralakhemundi rail line of PLR completes 125 years
- UoH land row echoes in Parl
UoH students go on indefinite strike
They condemn police high-handedness and demand the cops to vacate from the campus
Hyderabad: Students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) declared an indefinite strike and boycotted classes on Tuesday as part of their protest against the state government’s auction of 400 acres of university land. They argue that this land rightfully belongs to the university and that auctioning it would result in significant harm to both the institution and its future.
Additionally, they believe it will negatively impact the environment and local ecology. In their charter of demands, the students requested the immediate removal of all police and construction machinery (JCB) deployed on campus, as well as a written assurance that the land would be formally registered under the university’s control. They also demanded the release of the minutes from the executive committee meeting that discussed this issue, calling for transparency in all land-related documents.
After boycotting classes, the students organised a protest rally on campus, which included a ‘Seva Yatra’ as part of their demonstration activities. They condemned the heavy-handedness of the police, alleging that law enforcement was obstructing the free movement of students due to a strong presence around the campus and the roads leading to the university.