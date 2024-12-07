UP govt rolls out roadshow on Maha Kumbh ’25 in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that the UP government was dedicated to making Maha Kumbh 2025 a global symbol of India's cultural unity.

As part of this endeavour and vision, the Deputy Chief Minister led a grand roadshow in Hyderabad. He highlighted the Maha Kumbh as a unique celebration of unity within India's diversity and extended an invitation to the people of Telangana to participate in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the government was taking significant steps to ensure the event is historic, featuring international participation and state-of-the-art facilities.

Speaking to the media after the roadshow, he stated that the Maha Kumbh embodies the spirit of India's cultural and spiritual consciousness and is a divine and vibrant representation of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat, Samaveshi Bharat (One India, Great India, Inclusive India).'

"Many of you may have witnessed the 'divine and grand' experience of the Prayagraj Kumbh in 2019, which became an indelible symbol of India’s cultural pride on the global stage. The world widely acknowledged the efficient management of the event,” he highlighted.

He further emphasised that this year’s Maha Kumbh will surpass the previous one in both grandeur and divine essence. Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025 is expected to welcome over 450 million pilgrims, saints, ascetics, and tourists. In preparation, the Uttar Pradesh government has made meticulous and timely arrangements.

The Maha Kumbh will take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, on the sacred banks of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Maha Kumbh will once again be held on the holy land of Prayag after a gap of 12 years.

Keshav Prasad Maurya informed that a large number of specialist doctors would be deployed. A 100-bed hospital has been set up at the Parade Ground. Two more hospitals with 20 beds each and smaller hospitals with eight beds have also been prepared. He informed that 35 existing permanent ghats and nine new ghats have been constructed in the Maha Kumbh city to facilitate bathing for devotees. Aerial flower showers will be carried out across all 44 ghats spread over a 12-kilometre area. He further mentioned that a riverfront, modelled after Mumbai’s Marine Drive, has been developed along a 15.25-kilometre stretch on the banks of the Ganges, extending from the Sangam to Nagvasuki Temple.