Uttam lunges at BRS govt for splurging Rs 1.81L cr on projects

Hyderabad: State Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the previous BRS regime, accusing it of colossal mismanagement in the irrigation sector. The minister said that despite spending a staggering Rs 1.81 lakh crore, the BRS government failed to complete crucial projects, leaving 103 tmcft of water storage capacity unutilised in Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts.

“The previous BRS government looted public money in the name of irrigation projects. They made tall claims but left behind incomplete reservoirs and lift irrigation schemes, depriving Telangana of its rightful Krishna Basin share. Farmers suffered while KCR’s regime indulged in corruption and mismanagement,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said in a press release on Friday.

Minister Uttam pointed out that Telangana’s share of Krishna water was slipping away due to the failure of the past BRS government to complete key projects. He said that even with access to water from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs, Telangana was unable to store sufficient water because of the half-finished irrigation projects that remain in limbo.

Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed the previous KCR government for its grand announcements and zero execution, saying that had the BRS regime been serious about irrigation, Telangana’s agricultural sector would not be suffering today.

“The BRS government wasted Rs 1.81 lakh crore on irrigation projects, yet farmers are struggling due to water scarcity. Where did all this money go? Why are reservoirs still incomplete? Their inefficiency and corruption have led to this mess,” he said, assuring that the Congress government would clean up the damage and deliver results.

Uttam assured that the Congress government would take swift action to complete these projects and end the irrigation crisis caused by BRS’s failures. He said that Telangana’s rightful Krishna Basin share had been wasted due to the BRS regime’s inaction, but assured that the current government would ensure that every drop of Telangana’s water is utilised.