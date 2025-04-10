Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra: C V Anand urges organisers to exercise vigilance

Hyderabad: Ahead of Hanuman Jayanthi, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand urged the organisers to be vigilant about any new individuals joining the procession and to promptly inform the local police as a precautionary measure. He appealed to the organisers to refrain from using DJ systems during the procession.

The Commissioner announced the deployment of 17,000 police personnel along with additional armed forces by the Hyderabad City Police for the Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra. He further requested their cooperation with the traffic police to avoid any traffic congestion throughout the Yatra during a coordination meeting held with officials from various government departments and the organizers of the Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra. The Vijaya Yatra will take place on Saturday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

On Wednesday, the meeting was held at the Osmania Medical College Auditorium, Koti. Officers from the Hyderabad City Police, as well as the Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate key members from Telangana Rashtra Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and senior officials from the GHMC, R&B, Fire Services, Electricity Department, Emergency Management and Research Institute, TGSRTC, HMWS&SB, Transport Department, and Health and Medical Departments were present.

During the meeting, CV Anand emphasised the importance of conducting the Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra in a peaceful atmosphere. The Commissioner appealed to the organisers to refrain from using DJ systems, highlighting the benefits of minimising noise pollution for the health and well-being of the public and devotees, suggesting the use of large sound boxes without sound mixers instead.

“Specific guidelines were also issued to the organisers regarding the height of the idols, advising them to ensure that no idol exceeds the height of the railway bridge to avoid route diversions.”

Additionally, considering the weather forecast from the Meteorological Department indicating potential rainfall on Saturday, the Commissioner instructed the GHMC and the traffic police to take necessary precautionary measures.

Furthermore, he advised the organisers to provide adequate training to their volunteers, suggesting the deployment of a greater number of volunteers. He assured that adhering to the specified route would ensure a smooth procession.

Providing an overview of the scale of the event, the Commissioner informed that approximately 150 Vijaya Yatras are scheduled within the Hyderabad Police limits, with an additional 46 Yatras originating from the Cyberabad and Rachakonda limits, all of which will converge into the main procession.

CV Anand cautioned against believing or spreading rumors and provocative or fake messages on social media.

Later, they inspected the Vijaya Yatra procession route, commencing from Sri Rama Mandir, Gouli Guda, and proceeding through Narayana Guda – RTC Chowrasta – Ashok Nagar – KavadiGuda – Bible House culminating at TadBund Hanuman Temple, covering approximately 12.2 km.

All concerned officers were instructed to expedite the resolution of any issues identified during the route inspection and to address any pending work within their respective departments.