Victory or defeat can’t affect me: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy said here on Saturday that ‘Victory or defeat cannot affect me; if I win, I won’t boast… If I...
Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy said here on Saturday that ‘Victory or defeat cannot affect me; if I win, I won’t boast… If I lose, I won’t sit idle at home…”
At a press conference, he noted that ‘My political journey has been full of struggles; I have a history of tying flags at night and holding dharnas during the day; I did not rise by using my caste name — I came up from among the people.
Reddy expressed confidence that the “Congress government will be formed again in the State”, while making some interesting remarks like “the BRS will not come back to power in the next elections; people in that party are fighting among themselves”.
He advised the babus: “Officials who come for my reviews need not be afraid; if any of your higher officials question you, just mention my name”.