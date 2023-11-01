View challenges as opportunities: Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Around 50 students of Dharayambika Vidya Mandir School from Kulasekaram of Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu had a rare and joyful interaction with Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The students received a warm welcome. Their meeting with the Governor turned into an insightful and engaging discussion on pressing issues, particularly on examination fear and anxiety experienced by students. The headmaster and teachers were present.

Dr. Tamilisai shared her own experiences, encouraging the students to learn how to improve their learning curve.

She urged young minds to view challenges as opportunities for personal growth and development, while adopting a resilient and positive outlook.

She underscored the pivotal role that parents play in lives of their children. She stressed the importance of respecting and honouring parents' wishes and aspirations, fostering a sense of gratitude and understanding within the younger generation.