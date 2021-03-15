Vote against rising fuel prices

Hyderabad: Aping Prime Minister Narrendra Modi from his 2013 tweets on rising LPG prices, people before casting their votes offered 'namaskar' to gas cylinders and exercised their franchise in the graduates' MLC elections on Sunday.

Later, they started posting the images on Twitter by tagging TRS working president K T Rama Rao. He immediately responded and re-tweeted all with pictures of people standing with folded hands in front of cylinders and petrol bunks.

It may be mentioned here that responding to the hike in prices during the UPA regime in 2013, Modi had tweeted, "When you go to the polls, do Namaskar to the gas cylinder at home as they are snatching that also: Narendra Modi'.

Imitating Modi's tweet, KTR reminded voters to do 'namaskar' to gas cylinders before exercising their franchise. "One great personality had asked people to remember to worship gas cylinders before voting. I used my franchise after praying to the gas cylinder," he said after casting his vote.

Soon after this, TRS followers started tweeting the images of worshiping gas cylinders and photos against rising fuel prices. Rao also ensured he re-tweeted all the tweets on polling day.

Netizens said the minister rarely replies to the tweets of denizens. However, KTR was on a re-tweeting spree on Sunday. He also re-tweeted the tweet of user Pavan Sambaraju, who had a single follower on his Twitter handle.

Voters just captured their image of worshiping the gas cylinder and petrol bunk, showing their marked finger and tagged KTR with a message saying "I voted against the rising gas, diesel and petrol prices."

Another Twitter-user posted: "My vote is for happening Hyderabad and for 'Triumphant Telangana'. Each and every tweet with such a message and images was re-tweeted by KTR.

A woman clearly stated in a video by standing beside a water tap that she voted for the candidate whose party has solved the water shortage problem in the City. She tagged KTR and with the hashtag TRS for Telangana, which was re-tweeted by him.