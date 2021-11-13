Wanted: More open gyms in parks

Hyderabad: Residents of the GHMC Serilingampally zone have demanded more facilities and maintenance in public parks set up in various areas.

In the previous year, the GHMC had announced that open gyms and other facilities will be set up in all parks for the benefit of citizens. But there are many parks which are yet to be developed with gym equipment.

According to sources in the civic body, the initial efforts hit many hurdles. Tenders floated by the GHMC did not get the desired response. The lukewarm response was due to stringent norms prescribed, designs, requirement of equipment, and cost factors. Observing that the open gyms in a few parks are being run in many city areas, the residents have demanded that the GHMC take full responsibility for the development and maintenance of parks, in the Serilingampally zone.

Locals said that development of these parks is badly needed as it would be used for recreational purposes by the residents, especially youngsters and children. According to the engineering wing of the Serilingampally Zone, there are only a total of 10 open gyms in GHMC parks. These include one in Yousufguda Circle, two in Serilingampally Circle, four in Chandanagar circle, three in Patancheru and Ramachandrapuram.

A resident welfare association president Sai Nath said, "there are many people in the area who visit nearby parks; they walk and do exercises. If gym equipment is provided by the GHMC many residents can utilise it."