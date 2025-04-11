Live
- I come from silence, from loss, from a promise: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi
- Himesh Reshammiya launches ‘Capmania Tour’ with Mumbai & Delhi shows
- Lifespan Powers Up Fitness with Stallion Championship Success
- Nrityapriya Maha Milan Debuts in Hyderabad with a Dazzling Display of Classical Dance
- Today's Wordle Challenge: Hints and Help for April 11 (#1392)
- Revamp Your Home with Aluminium Doors & Windows for a Bright, Modern Look
- Scoop Up the Fun at The Great Indian Ice Cream Tasting Challenge 2025!
- AP inter results to be announced tomorrow
- Sphoorthy Engineering College NCC Promotes Wellness on World Health Day
- TKR Educational Society Hosts Grand Press Meet with Jonita Gandhi
Water supply disruption tomorrow
Highlights
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be disrupted in many places of the city for 15 hours from 6 am to 9 pm on Saturday.According to the Hyderabad...
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be disrupted in many places of the city for 15 hours from 6 am to 9 pm on Saturday.
According to the Hyderabad Water Board officials, as part of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme, which supplies drinking water to the greater city of Hyderabad, repair work is being carried out at Shahpur Nagar on the 1,200 mm dia MS gravity main pipeline from Hydernagar to Alwal. Due to that, there will be a disruption of water supply in Shapur Nagar,Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Kalavati Nagar, HMT Society, HAL Colony, TSIIC Colony, Gajularamaram, Sri Sai Hills, Devender Nagar, Kailash Hills, Balaji Layout and Kaiser Nagar.
Next Story