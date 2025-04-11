  • Menu
Water supply disruption tomorrow
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be disrupted in many places of the city for 15 hours from 6 am to 9 pm on Saturday.

According to the Hyderabad Water Board officials, as part of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme, which supplies drinking water to the greater city of Hyderabad, repair work is being carried out at Shahpur Nagar on the 1,200 mm dia MS gravity main pipeline from Hydernagar to Alwal. Due to that, there will be a disruption of water supply in Shapur Nagar,Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Kalavati Nagar, HMT Society, HAL Colony, TSIIC Colony, Gajularamaram, Sri Sai Hills, Devender Nagar, Kailash Hills, Balaji Layout and Kaiser Nagar.

