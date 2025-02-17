Water supply to be disrupted in many areas today

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be disrupted in many places of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on February 17. According to the Hyderabad Water Board officials, 900 mm dia valves (BF and NRV) will be installed in the 3,000 mm dia MS pumping main at the Kondapaka pumping station in Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-1 that supplies drinking water to the Hyderabad metropolis and the works will be take place from February 17 to 18. Due to that, there will be a disruption in water supply in SR Nagar, Sanath Nagar, Borabanda, SPR Hills, Erragadda, Banjara Hills, Vengal Rao Nagar, Yellareddyguda, Somajiguda, Fatehnagar, Bhagyanagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Yellammabanda, Moosapet, Chintal, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Hafeezpet and Miyapur. In that regard, HMWSSB appealed the residents of these areas to use water economically.