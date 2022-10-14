Waterlogging keeps SCB grounded

Secunderabad: The torrential rains on Wednesday night left the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment in a state of panic, as many low-lying areas were flooded with water. Locals also alleged that Wellington road and AOC roads are destroyed after the rains and a huge traffic jam was witnessed during peak hours on Thursday.

Locals pointed out that as there is no downpour at present but there is water logging in most of the lanes. The areas that are affected are Bowenpally, Rasoolpura, West Marredpally, Wellington road and AOC road.

"It is not the first time we are dealing with such a situation whenever it rains our colony gets flooded with water and we are forced to spend a sleepless night. Two months back when we faced the same situation we have requested the concerned officials of SCB to give a permanent solution but till date, nothing has been done," said Abhishek Kattela, a resident of West Marredpally.

"After Wednesday's heavy downpour, lanes in our colony were flooded with water and even water entered our houses. We have been complaining about this issue for the past year and yet no action has been taken and the main reason for water logging is due to a faulty sewage system. It will be better if SCB officials at least take up the drainage pending works at least now," said G Pranav, a resident of Bowenpally.

After Wednesday's rains once again Wellington road and AOC road are further destroyed and due to the negligence of SCB and Local Military Authority, commuters travelling from this stretch have faced hardship, as the road was flooded with water, as huge traffic was witnessed and this is a regular mental trauma for daily commuters travelling from AOC, Wellington Road, Gough Road, Robert Road through the East and West Marredpally," said Robin Zaccheus, a daily commuter and social activist.