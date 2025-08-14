  • Menu
WFH for IT staff today
In view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall that has been forecast, Hyderabad traffic police urged IT companies to provide a work from home (WFH) option to their employees on Thursday.

The traffic police contended that the WFH facility would minimise travel-related risks, reduce pressure on road infrastructure, and support smooth functioning of essential services during the adverse climatic conditions in and around Hyderabad.

