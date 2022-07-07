When Modi, KCR dwarf Rahul!

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao overshadow Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan, the State headquarters of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The TPCC has erected a giant hoarding with photos of Modi and KCR with a caption "Beware of Modi and KCR, Bye Bye Modi, Bye Bye KCR." It lists the failed promises of Modi and KCR.

Though the hoarding is visible more prominently than the one which has Rahul's pics, it is drawing the attention of road-users. Many two-wheeler riders are stopping in front of the hoarding and curiously watching.

The hoarding in Telugu reads, "Ee iddaru vaddu. Mee Palana Vaddu. Bhavishyattuku Congress Muddu (Don't need these two leaders. No need of their rule. Only Congress can give bright future) says the flexi.

The hoarding questions the Modi government about depositing Rs 15 lakh in every Indian family's account. While this promise vanished, the Centre increased prices of essential commodities burdening the common man, it said. It said future of youth was spoiled after the Centre brought in the Agnipath scheme.

The KCR government, the hoarding said, was killing youth by not providing jobs and claiming lives of farmers by denying title deeds to their lands.

Congress leaders said the party will set up similar hoardings exposing the failures of Modi and KCR governments at the party head office in Hyderabad and also in some districts soon.

Meanwhile, the TRS is planning to lodge a complaint with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for erecting objectionable flexi against KCR and the government.