Where progress stands still: King Kothi walks on wounds, not roads

Hyderabad: The residents of King Kothi seem to be frustrated as the road works are delayed in their area. They are facing inconvenience due to the delay in laying of new cement road, as it was nearly a month since the road was dug-up to lay new road but since then there was no further progress.

The GHMC took up work to lay a CC road in King Kothi, but the progress has been tardy for the past three weeks, leaving the road torn up and traffic disrupted. Local shopkeepers said the works stopped for over three weeks, which has led to inconvenience for residents as well as road users.

Moreover, the residents complained of the commuting on bad roads, especially senior citizens and parking of their vehicles. They are forced to park their cars and bikes on roads, leading to the damage to their vehicles.

According to residents, there are nearly 50 families residing in apartments and independent houses. They said they are facing inconvenience due to the delay in laying a new road.

“The commuting in the lane turned difficult, as it was dug up to lay a new road. Also, we have not been able to park our cars in our garages and basements due to this issue. We have had to find far-off places on the road to leave our vehicles as we cannot drive through these incomplete roads,” says Srinivas Rao, residing in an apartment in King Kothi.

Another resident, Kishna Reddy said, “We were happy that the civic body would be laying a new CC road after decades, however, the delay in completing road works have made daily commutes difficult for the past one month, as officials turned a blind eye to completing the works.”.

It has been observed that the residents are parking their vehicles both cars and bikes, on the road, which is also creating traffic snarl in the area.

“The dug-up road has caused more inconvenience to senior citizens and children, who struggle to walk on bad roads to reach the main road. The delay in completing the works has led to difficulties among us,” said Mohammed Ahmed.

The residents alleged that the officials are behaving softly with the contractors regarding the laying of the road. “Over a month since the road was dug-up and no further progress, this shows the negligence of the higher ups and lackadaisical attitude of the contractor. With their negligence, we residents are the ones, who are facing difficulties. We urge the officials to instruct the contractor to complete the work as early as possible,” said Nawab Hyder Ali, a resident.