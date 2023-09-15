White coat revolution will act as a protective shield for Telangana - KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that the white coat revolution will become a protective shield for Telangana.

The chief minister virtually inaugurated nine medical colleges in Telangana from Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. The chief minister said that while there were only five medical colleges before the formation of Telangana, now there is a medical college per district in the state. "The way white blood cells are important for human body, the white coats will act as protective shield for Telangana state," said Chandrashekar Rao.

The chief minister said it was a moment of pride that the health sector in Telangana was inspirational for the country. He said that rulers in undivided Andhra Pradesh said people of Telangana cannot rule but the state is now a role model for the country. He said that along with the medical colleges, nursing colleges would also come up in all the districts.

















The medical colleges started today were in the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad and Jangaon.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said that it is for the first time in the history of the country that nine medical colleges were started in a single day. Last year eight medical colleges were started in the state, he recalled. There was a saying in the past that what Bengal does today country follows tomorrow. The chief minister KCR has turned around the things by bringing up a medical college per district. He congratulated the students who joined the courses on Friday.