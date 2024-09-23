Why fuss?Arekapudi just made a courtesy call on CM: Sridhar

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu downplayed the presence of Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi at the CLP meeting held in Madhapur on Sunday.

Responding to questions from the media during the briefing of the event, the Minister said that since the venue of the CLP meeting comes under his constituency, the MLA made a courtesy call on the Chief Minister. He asked BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao if he would not meet the CM if he visited his constituency.

Over the social media campaign against the government and its policies, Sridhar Babu asserted that the Congress government had implemented all the promises and BRS leaders have no right to question their intentions.

The Minister said that during the CLP meeting the Legislators gave important suggestions about the strategies to be adopted by the party to corner the Opposition, while AICC State incharge, Deepa Das Munshi, gave important suggestions regarding strengthening of the organisation.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy felt that the appointment of the loyalist like Mahesh Kumar Goud was a welcome step within the party. He hoped that under his leadership the party would be able to successfully send the message to the public that the present Congress government was implementing all its schemes properly.