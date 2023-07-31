Will not stop fighting, says Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: BJP Huzurabad MLA and State party election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender said here on Sunday that he will not stop his fight, even if it means losing the battle, “I will lose it while fighting.” Addressing a meeting organised by the BC Samaj to facilitate him, he said power in Telangana is confined only in hands of one family. It will not come out of the grip of the family even for next 50 years.

Taking a dig at BRS, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family, Eatala said, “they will not trust anyone except their own family members. The in-charge position of the Maharashtra was also given only to their family member.” Should those who don’t trust others other than their own family be voted?’ He asked the BC communities to reflect on the functioning of the ruling party and KCR family’s dynastic rule.

The MLA said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come from a humble background of selling tea, and knows people’s woes and is working to improve their living conditions.

He asked BCs not to think of themselves being backward and rise unitedly with self-respect showing their strength. Power and rights would come to BCs only by fighting for their due and not by begging, he asserted.

Eatala said all communities who have experienced oppression have same pain. One should fight and work hard for freedom, equality and well-being of all. He assured BC communities in Telangana that their trust will not be a letdown and asked them to use their vote judiciously.