Will you take decades to complete road repairs? HC asks GHMC

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard a suo motu cognisance plea regarding a pensioner Bal Gangadhar Tilak repairing potholes in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has submitted a report to the High Court on the condition of city roads. Of the 9,013 km stretch of roads, the GHMC had laid cement road approximately for 6,000 km.

The High Court asked the GHMC as to how many decades it would take to complete the road repairs. When people are losing their lives, will it take decades for repairs? questioned the CJ bench.

Meanwhile, the GHMC informed the court that the repair works were carried out on a daily basis during the monsoon season. Moreover, it had deputed special teams for repair of roads during this season and implementing Integrated Road Development Programme.

The High Court has directed that waterlogged areas should be identified and rectified frequently. It has also directed the GHMC to increase the repair of flood drains and roads. The court said that Hyderabad should be an ideal for the entire State and special attention should be paid to the internationally-renowned city. The court opined that investments come when facilities are good.

The High Court directed GHMC to submit the report within two weeks.