Wings India 2024 kicks off in city

Hyderabad: The Wings India 2024 began at Begumpet Airport in city on Thursday morning.!! The biennial event is being held from 18 January to 21 January in the city.!In his welcome address, Asangba Chuba Ao emphasized the goal of making India a global aviation leader, highlighting the importance of mutual learning and building a robust aviation sector together.

Addressing the gathering, Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said, the passenger traffic has increased exponentially from 60 million in 2014 to 145 million in 2023. There always exist economic multiplier effect as one direction job leads to the creation of six indirect jobs in civil aviation sector. 75 new airports were established in the last decade. By 2030, this will be enhanced and lead to the development of 200 airports from existing 149. Women drone pilots will be navigated very soon to the rural parts of India.

Adding further, he said, the reduction of value added tax by nineteen states on aviation turbine fuel is welcome. The institutional bandwidth needs to be expanded along with the newly constructed airports.

AkasaAir signs a deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max aircraft at WingsIndia2024 in Hyderabad.





Delighted to announce our landmark order of 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at @WingsIndia2024 today! This milestone makes us the first Indian airline in the history of civil aviation to reach a firm order book of 200+ aircraft within 17 months of operations.



“We are extremely… pic.twitter.com/iQHnF13rfR — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) January 18, 2024





Becomes the first Indian airline to place orders for 200 aircraft in just 17 months.

Airbus signs fresh deals with @tataadvanced and MahindraAero1 for manufacturing various parts for A320neos among others.

In a JV with @airindia, also launched a flighttraining centre in Gurgaon to meet the massive demand for trained pilots.





.@remimaillard25, Chairman FICCI Civil Aviation Committee & President and MD - Airbus (India & South Asia), shared his industry perspective, "The global aviation landscape is shifting towards India & what we're witnessing is just the beginning – the tip of the iceberg." pic.twitter.com/3ev9cBzvVG — Wings India 2024 (@WingsIndia2024) January 18, 2024



