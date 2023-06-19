With Haritha Haram, Telangana turns into green paradise: Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Hyderabad: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy planted saplings on the premises of Telangana Assembly here on Monday to mark the celebrations of 'Haritha Dinotsvam'.



Sukhender Reddy was accompanied by Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, Government Whip MS Prabhakar Rao, MLC L Ramana, Legislature Secretary Narasimha Charyulu and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Legislative Council Chairman said with the launch of Haritha Haram programme, the Telangana State has been turned into a green paradise and the Haritha Haram stands tall as a symbol of the State's commitment to environmental preservation.

He said that over the course of eight years from 2015 to 2023, a staggering 273.33 crore saplings have been planted in the State, costing a total of Rs 10,822 crores. This tremendous effort garnered recognition from the Forest Survey of India in 2021, which reported an impressive 6.85 percent increase in green cover in Telangana.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the global city of Hyderabad has emerged as the green city and it is a proud moment for the people of Telangana, Gutha Sukhender Reddy said.