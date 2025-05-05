With Rahul Gandhi’s guidance, Revanth implementing social justice in TG: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: T Jagga Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy, Social Telangana, BRS, Kavitha, Telangana Governance, Caste Census, Congress Rule, BRS Deception

In a statement, he hit out at BRS MLC Kavitha for suddenly remembering ‘social Telangana’. Reddy said, “By her words, Kavitha indirectly admits that social governance did not happen during the 10-year rule of KCR. Didn’t you remember ‘Social Telangana’ when your father was the Chief Minister? Did you recall ‘Social Telangana’ only after losing power?”

The TPCC working president sharply criticised sharply Kavitha for starting a new tune to deceive the people of Telangana. “She speaks grandly only after losing power; she’s now talking about things she never remembered while in power.

When your father was the Chief Minister, did you not think of Social Telangana? Is it only after losing power that you suddenly remembered it”, he asked.

Reddy said under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Revanth, the government in Telangana is already implementing social democratic governance. He claimed that the Congress has given the freedom to speak openly. “Even your voice is being heard because of that freedom. Picking up new tunes and acting is something your family is used to do. Your father’s rule was theatrical—Congress’ rule is for the people. If you’re sitting and talking in Indira Park, that’s because the Congress gave you that freedom. Telangana’s people wanted freedom—Congress gave it to them. Not just at Indira Park, but Congress has given people the freedom to protest even in front of district collectorates. We gave people the freedom they longed for. They wanted people’s governance—we delivered it. They wanted Social Telangana—the government conducted caste census as per Rahul Gandhi’s instructions”, the TPCC working president added.

He maintained that the BRS rule was an act, and Congress rule is real. “There’s a big difference between the governance of BRS and Congress. Kavitha seems to be planning another deception using a new ‘syllabus’. Telangana people are no longer in a position to trust BRS.

The CM will provide governance for 10 years as he promised—people will support him. The Congress activists have confidence. People believe that if freedom is to exist, the Congress must be in power. No one wants to bring the BRS back into power and be silenced again. People have trusted the Congress and will continue to do so.

Kavitha, knowingly or unknowingly, admitted that her father ignored Social Telangana for 10 years. Her inner thoughts slipped out without her realising it,” said Jagga Reddy.