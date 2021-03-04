With summer onset, water issues come to fore in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: With the onset of summer, the travails of Cantonment people begin to source adequate and quality water. However, water scarcity is more or less the same in other seasons as well.



"Though water issue in Cantonment seems to be never-ending, the current pandemic situation has caused a major concern. We are only receiving drinking water once in 6 to 7 days; also, the quality of the water is very bad.Sometimes we are receiving whitish colour water. Along with quantity, quality is very important and due to this, various water-borne diseases are being reported from our area," said Nayeem Pasha, a resident of Rasoolpura, SCB Ward-2.

"As summer sets in, the problems of SCB residents multiply. We are fed up of complaining to SCB officials regarding the water issues. Whenever we complain to the officials concerned, they simply tell us that they are not receiving water from HMWS&SB," said Mohammed Ahmed Shariff, a resident of SCB ward 5."In SCB, there is no info on how much water is supplied to consumers. The SCB should also check quality of waterbefore supplying it, said a resident of SCB.

When contacted, M Raj Kumar, Water Works Superintendent of SCB, said, "Whenever we receive such complaints regarding water contamination immediately it is attended to by our team and SCB has a separate team to keep tabs on polluted or contaminated water. Moreover, many residents have taken water connectionsand linked them with drainage pipelines to their individual houses. This is also a main reason for receiving contaminated water."

Also, since the launch of 20,000 litre free water scheme for the GHMC areas, residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Board are increasingly demanding that both the Central and State government reach out a formula to extend the scheme to SCB areas as well.